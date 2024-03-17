Obituary: Pamela Kay ‘Pam’ Rhodes, 57, Bardstown

Pamela Kay “Pam” Rhodes, 57, of Bardstown, died Thursday, March 14, 2024, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Jan. 9, 1967, in Louisville to the Linda Bittinger and James Rhodes. She was a homemaker who loved art, ceramics, making jewelry, and the outdoors.

PAMELA KAY “PAM” RHODES

She was preceded in death by her father, James Rhodes.

She is survived by three sons, Eric Fulkerson of Mount Washington, Kevin Fulkerson of Lawrenceburg and Jeff Fulkerson (Angie Fenech) of New Haven; her mother, Linda Hayes of Bardstown; three sisters, Valerie Rhodes of Shepherdsville, Tammy Rhodes of Leitchfield and Belinda Rhodes of Pikeville; three brothers, Pat Rhodes and Mike (Mary Rhodes, both of Bardstown, and Rick (Kimberly) Rhodes of Lawrenceburg; and eight grandchildren.

In honoring her wishes, cremation was chosen by the family.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-