Obituary: Hilda Ann Payne, 74, Lebanon

Hilda Ann Payne, 74, of Lebanon, died Thursday, March 14, 2024, at her mother’s home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 23, 1949, in Marion County. She formerly worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Sansbury Care Center and later at Winsor Gardens. She loved going to the beach and shopping.

She was preceded in death by her father, J C Smothers; and two sons, Jason Payne and infant Charles Robert Payne.

Survivors include her mother, Valerie Bowen Smothers of Lebanon; one son, T. J. Payne (Debbie) of Campbellsville; four grandchildren, Tyler Payne, Jaclyn Ellis (Austan) and RonniBeth Payne, all of Campbellsville and Coby Payne of Versailles; one bonus grandson, Andrew Richerson of Versailles; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Ann Ellis of Campbellsville; six siblings, Geri Gribbins (Darrell) of Bradfordsville, Carol Ramey (Mike) of Bardstown, Kenny Smothers (Jan) of Calvary, Susie Smothers and Chuck Smothers (Sandy) both of Lebanon and Jimmy Smothers (Anna) of Gravel Switch.

Ther funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with the Rev. Clellan Hays officiating. Burial is in Old Liberty Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Saturday March 16, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may go to Marion County Good Samaritans Foundation, PO Box 807, Lebanon, KY 40033.

Pallbearers are Robbie Turner, Jay Smothers, Andrew Richerson, Ronnie Gribbins, Doodle Garrett and Scotty Smith. Honorary Pallbearers are Stacey Garrett, Shannon Onsott, Tanya Gardner, Tyler Payne, Jaclyn Ellis, RonniBeth Payne, Coby Payne, Charlotte Ellis, Lauren Smothers, Leslie Smothers and Audrey Clark.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

