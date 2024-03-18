Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, March 17, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Therrick Lashawn Graham, 47, Lorain, Ohio, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond. Booked at 4:42 a.m. Sunday, March 17, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Erika Nicole Dymun, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 8:45 a.m. Sunday, March 17, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Denzel Anante Lydian, 37, Bardstown, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 8:43 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

