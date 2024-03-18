Obituary: Elza Michael ‘Mickey’ Wilhite Jr., 92, Cox’s Creek

Elza Michael “Mickey” Wilhite Jr., 92, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, March 16, 2024, at his home. He was born Oct. 19, 1931, in Louisville to the late Elza M. and Sally Parrish Wilhite Sr. He was a retired employee of Ford Motor Co. He was a U.S. Army Air Force veteran, and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. He enjoyed coon and quail hunting, loved to farm and operate a bulldozer.



The family would like to extend special thanks to his caregivers, Tammy Bockting, Mary Wheatley and Barbara Dearinger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Shirley “Shug” Wilhite, Buddy Wilhite, Avery Wilhite and Sheryl Rogers.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Faye Rogers Wilhite; one daughter, Sherry (Glenn) Bockting of Fairfield; four sons, Jimmy Wilhite, Mike (Pamela) Wilhite, Tommy Wilhite and Perry Wilhite, all of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Wendy Baldwin of Cox’s Creek; seven grandchildren, Sarah, Katie, Michael, Haley, Kristen, Nathan and Terra; and three great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Fairfield with the Rev. Kirby Rust officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with a Tuesday evening prayer service.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to Hospice of Nelson County.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

