Obituary: Joseph Bertrand ‘Joe Bert’ King Sr., 92, Bardstown

Joseph Bertrand “Joe Bert” King Sr., 92, of Bardstown, died Sunday, March 17, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born July 3, 1931, in Cox’s Creek to the late William Dee and Georgia Blanche Jones King. He retired after 33 years of service from BellSouth as a cable repairman. In his down time he enjoyed golfing, and was a member of the former bowling league where his team was made up of 5 left-handed bowlers. They even traveled around playing in bowling tournaments.

JOSEPH BERTRAND “JOE BERT” KING SR.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving our country for 4 years. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. He served in many capacities with the St. Thomas Men’s Club. They were involved in the community and even being involved in the addition to the school.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, William R. King, Bertrand F. King and Mary Florence King.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patrician Ann “Patsy” Cusick King; one daughter, Ann Renee (Mike) Harbeson; two sons, Joseph Bertrand (Vicci) King Jr. and William Douglas “Doug” King; five grandchildren, Kindra (Matt) Roberts, Brian (Alyssa) King, Jessica King, Greg King and Stephanie (Jake) Cooley; and nine great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with Rev. the Steven Reeves celebrant. Burial is in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home

Memorial contributions can go to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, % Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia ,KY and Southern Indiana Chapter, 301 E. Main St., Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40202 or Masses to St. Thomas Catholic Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-