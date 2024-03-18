Obituary: Madison ‘Blake’ Muncy, 23, Loretto

Madison “Blake” Muncy, 23, of Loretto, died Saturday, March 16, 2024, due to an auto accident. He was born June 7, 2000, in Nelson County. He was employed as a foreman with S & S Pallets in Loretto.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Terry Taylor.

MADISON “BLAKE” MUNCY

Survivors include his fiancé, Janna Simpson and a baby on the way, Eli; two children, Easton Muncy and Hunter Liam Muncy, both of Bardstown; his mother, Alex Taylor (Jody Johnson) of Bardstown; his father, Joey Muncy of Loretto; one sister, Hannah Thornsberry of Bardstown; one brother, Dylan Muncy of Bardstown; his grandparents, Larry and Betty Muncy of Bardstown and Debbie and Gerald Murphy of Deland, Fla.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with the Rev. Darrell Goodlett officiating with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

Memorial donations may go toward funeral expenses.

The pallbearers are Joey Harris, Brandon Lyvers, Joseph Newton, Austin Shaffer, Miquel Quezada and Troy Smith.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-