Obituary: Doris Marie Tindle, 87, Louisville

Doris Marie Tindle, 87, of Louisville, died and returned to the Lord Monday, March 18, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was a devoted homemaker, a beautician, and a licensed pastor, serving more than 29 years alongside her late husband, Henry Tindle. She was led to the Church of God of Prophecy by Flossie and Dwight Humphrey and Sister Mary Cook. She became a longtime member of the Shepherdsville Church of God of Prophecy.

DORIS MARIE TINDLE

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Roderick “Rowdy” Tindle; her parents, Roscoe and Edith Sweazy; and eight siblings, Garnett, Eddie, Edna, Minnie, Margie, Mary, Vena, and Carrie.

She is survived by one son, James Edgar Tindle (Carrie); one daughter-in-law, Carla; one sister, Martha Riley; five grandchildren, Christopher Shannon, Brandon James, Chad Michael, Justin Tindle and Heather Evans; seven great-grandchildren, Katy Ann, Wyatt, Grayson, Easton, Adalyn, Jillian, and Jack.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2024, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Louisville Metro Animal Services.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-