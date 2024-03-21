Obituary: Joseph Richard ‘Ricky’ Jackson, 62, New Haven

Joseph Richard “Ricky” Jackson, 62, of New Haven, died Sunday, March 17, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family. He loved the outdoors and his family, especially his loving wife Maggie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Agnes Jackson; one brother, Jerry Jackson; and one grandson, MIchael A. Norman.

In addition to his wife Maggie, he is survived by six stepchildren, Joe Taylor (Carla), Terry Taylor (Rosemary), Melissa Norman (Allen), Chris Martin (Deborah), Amanda Greenwell (Brian), and Jeffery Martin (Kelly); three sisters, Shirley Dones (Nicky), Judy Hicks, and Teresa Scamahorne (Pat); two brothers, Kenny Jackson (Kathy) and Jimmy Jackson; 17 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Culvertown with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Friends may visit 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and after 8 a.m. Thursday at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home, New Haven.

