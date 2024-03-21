Obituary: Karen ‘Denise’ Ison, 65, Lebanon Junction

Karen “Denise” Ison, 65, of Lebanon Junction, died Monday, March 18, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a retired employee of Publisher’s Printing with over 29 years of service. She was a member of the Basilica of Saint Joseph Proto-Cathedral. She loved gardening, hunting, and UK basketball.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Patrick and Betty Jane Clark; and two siblings, Dwayne Clark and Denean Clark.

KAREN “DENISE” ISON

She is survived by her loving husband, Rusty Ison; three sisters, Debbie Smith (Mark), Donna Boone (Pat), and Rhonda Blandford (Todd); two sons, Mike (Kara) Thurman and Chris (Amanda) Thurman; two stepdaughters, Tami Edmonds (Derek) and Shanna Ison; and six grandchildren, Destany Thurman (Jordan), Nya Thurman, Marianna Ayala, Austin Skaggs, Kalvin Weakley, and Myles Weakley.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2024, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024, and after 8-10 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kosair Charities.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-