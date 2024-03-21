Obituary: Karen Louise Cheek, 78, Bloomfield

Karen Louise Cheek, 78, of Bloomfield, died Monday, March 18, 2024, at her home. She was born June 23, 1945, in Louisville to the late Charles T. and Alma Guttermuth Emerson. She was a retired employee of General Electric and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed collecting antiques with her girlfriends, loved her family and her home dearly.

KAREN LOUISE CHEEK

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Maria “Reese” Gaw; one great-grandson, Leland Richard Allen; her mother-in-law, Edna Ray Cheek; and two sisters-in-law, Barbara Cheek and Norma Emerson.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Cheek; one daughter, Sherry (Charlie) Henry of Bowling Green; one son, Rob Gaw of Bloomfield; one sister, Mary (Mike) Morgan; one brother, Bob (Sheila) Emerson of Louisville; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and numerous other family members and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2024 at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Jeff McCarty and Bro. Will Sipes officiating. Burial is in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00-8:00 pm.

The Houghlin-Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-