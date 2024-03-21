Obituary: Donald Whyne ‘Donnie’ Ferguson, 85, Bardstown

Donald Whyne “Donnie” Ferguson, 85, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 19, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Sept. 13, 1938, in Bardstown to the late Willard and Ella Mae Barnes Ferguson. He was a retired employee of Heaven Hill after 44 years of service and was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher and ball coach. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, loved going to yard sales and the flea market, and he was an avid UK fan.

His family would like to extend special thanks to Stella and Sheila and the staff at Hometown Manor for their care and compassion.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Theresa Ann Hardy Ferguson; one daughter, Donna Jo Ferguson; two sisters, Dorothy Storey and Helen Breeding; and three brothers, Bobby Ferguson, Ed Ferguson and Hamilton Ferguson.

He is survived by four daughters, Debra Sue Bodine, Dell (Terry) Vittitow and Dawn (Kent) Culver, all of Bardstown, and Darlene (Charlie) Ball of Boston; one son, Daniel Anthony (Carol) Ferguson of New Haven; one brother, Bro. Ike (Peggy) Ferguson of Bardstown; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2024, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Gerald Hegwood officiating. Burial is in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

