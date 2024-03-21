Nelson County Jail Logs — March 18-20, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, March 18, 2024

Charles Eugene Clark, 44, New Haven, disorderly conduct, second-degree (3 counts); violations of condition of release. Bond is $500 surety. Booked at 12:03 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Thomas Nalley, 31, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $303 cash. Booked at 11:52 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Thomas James Lee Ward, 28, Boston, failure to appear (3 counts0. Bond total is $1,868 cash. Booked at 4:14 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Rodney Shane Richardson, 33, Williamsburg, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 4:51 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Robert Norwood Jr. 48, Bardstown, contempt of court; failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 5:13 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Scott Booker, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 7:42 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Joseph Bryan Linton, 29, Bardstown, speeding, 5 mph over speed limit; possession of marijuana; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper display of license plates; violation of a Kentucky protective order. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Addison Embry, 22, Bardstown, criminal trespassing second-degree. Bond is $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 5:43 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Caleb Matthew Patterson, 22, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified). Bond is $51,500 cash. Booked at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2024, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Michael Shawn Payton, 48, Leitchfield, persistent felony offender, first-degree; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); promotion contraband, first-degree; driving on a DUI suspended license; failure to surrender revoked drivers license; no insurance. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Robert Frazier, 36, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Lee Clements, 51, Louisville, order of appearance; theft by deception, include cold checks up to $10,000. Bond total is 16,000 unsecured. Booked at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathon William Maupin, 30, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fine. Bond is $938 cash. Booked at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2024, by the Lebanon Police Department.

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

William Joshua Alan Douglas, 38, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Bookedd at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-