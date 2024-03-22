Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, March 21, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Eternity Nicole Smith, 24, Springfield, tampering with physical evidence; promoting contraband, first-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 11:51 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Alan Hamilton, 42, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 6:48 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ryan Matthew Fenwick, 18, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 10:39 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-