Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, March 22, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, March 22, 2024

Timothy Scott Biggers, 32, Bardstown, receiving stolen property; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); operating on a suspended license; no insurance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 12:09 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Forsee Diaz, 44, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 6:20 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2024.

James A Bogard, 43, Taylorsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended license; no insurance card. Booked at 8:56 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-