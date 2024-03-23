Obituary: Elizabeth Sue Jones, 70, Springfield

Elizabeth Sue Jones, 70, of Springfield, died Friday, March 21, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Allie Jones; and two siblings, Jimbo Jones and Catherine Kay Jones.

ELIZABETH SUE JONES

She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Jones; one son, Eric Jones; two sisters, Sharon Jones and Lilly Rowlett (Wes); two brothers, Mike (Crissy) and Donnie (Margaret) Jones; and one grand-daughter, Emma Porter.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with burial in the Bardstown City Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-