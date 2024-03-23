Brenda Sue Donahue, 71, formerly of Bardstown

Brenda Sue Donahue, 71, of Woodstock, Ga., formerly of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at her home. She was born Marsh 26, 1952, in Bardstown.

BRENDA SUE DONAHUE

She was a graduate of Sullivan Junior College of Business. She loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren compete in swimming, baseball, and basketball. She was a member of various Baptist church communities including Bardstown Baptist and Parkway Baptist. She loved being outdoors planting flowers and working in the yard. Her family and friends were her life and she enjoyed every minute with them.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Jimmy Parrish, Norman Parrish, Marilyn Parrish, and Kathy Parrish; and her parents C.W. and Louise Parrish.

She is survived by two sons, Mark (Wendi) Donahue of Hendersonville, Tenn. and Wes (Ashley) Donahue of Canton, Ga.; and two grandchildren, Weslynn Donahue and Bryce Donahue, both of Canton, Ga.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2024, at Barlow Funeral home.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2024, at the funeral home with a graveside service at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-