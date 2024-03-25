Obituary: Donna Goode, 69, Bardstown

Donna Goode, 69, of Bardstown, died Sunday, March 24, 2024, at her home. She was born in Louisville Aug. 16, 1954.

DONNA GOODE

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Marjorie Goode; two brothers; and her partner, Bobby “Tater” Thomas.

She is survived by one son, Derek Goode of Richmond; two brothers, Derrell Goode of Bardstown and Roy Afton “Rocky” Goode of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the donor’s favorite charity in her memory.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

