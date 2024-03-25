Obituary: Betty Gilkey McGirk, 91, Bardstown

Betty Gilkey McGirk, 91, of Bardstown, died Saturday, March 23, 2024, at her home. She was born June 12, 1932, in Nelson County. She was a member of Woodlawn Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Buddy” McGirk; her parents, David Edgar and Amy Susan Shipp Gilkey; two sisters, Alene Briggs and Anna Martha Pile; and two brothers, Billy Gilkey, and Bobby Gilkey.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Steve) Roberts and Sharon (Frankie) Hill, both of Bardstown; one son, John McGirk Jr. of Bardstown; eight grandchildren, Matthew Roberts, Layla Mattingly, Jason Hill, Amy Dengel, Leah Williams, John Andrew McGirk, Valerie McGirk, and Gloria McGirk; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Poplar Flat Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Pile officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County or Woodlawn Methodist Church.

