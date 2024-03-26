Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, March 25, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, March 25, 2024

Maurice Lee Greenwell, 59, Boston, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance; failure to notify change of address to the Department of Transportation; display of illegal or altered registration plate; operating on a revoked operators license; hindering prosecution or apprehension, second-degree. Bond is $2,750 cash. Booked at 1:12 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Michael David Stone, 41, Mount Sterling, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); criminal possession of a forged instrument; possession of drug paraphernalia; promoting contraband, first-degree; persistent felony offender, second-degree; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (fewer than 10 drug units of an unspecified Schedule 1 drug); probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 2:42 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

David Martin Wilkerson, 60, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 10:44 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Samuel Todd Meeks, 40, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $303 cash. Booked at 11:28 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-