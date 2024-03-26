Obituary: Shirley Gene Frazier, 86, Boston

Shirley Gene Frazier, 86, of Boston, died Friday, March 22, 2024, at his home. He was born April 3, 1937, in Boston to his parents, James Claude and Lucy Pearl Boren Frazier.

He was a Christian by faith. He loved his family, playing music and fishing. He was retired from Louisville Water Company and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Sue Lymes Frazier; one daughter, Angela Jeanette Gill; one grandchild, Tiffany Toenjes; his parents and 10 siblings.

Survivors include two daughters, Pamela Gregory (Steve) and Michelle Clark (Joe); one son, Gene Frazier (Becky); one brother-in-law, Bill Gill; one sister, Virgie Chadwick; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The funeral was Monday, March 25, 2024 at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Pastor Mike Rodgers officiating. Burial was in the Boston Christian Church Cemetery.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston was in charge of the arrangements.

