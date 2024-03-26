Obituary: Jennifer Lynn Murphy, 49

Jennifer Lynn Murphy, 49, died Sunday, March 23, 2024.

She was born a fiery redhead Dec. 6, 1974. It seems around the same time she discovered Bon Jovi which ended up being a lifelong love affair. She was the eldest of her siblings; she was stubborn and bossy. But in true redhead fashion, she was protective and cherished by them.

JENNIFER LYNN MURPHY

As the first grandchild in the Murphy family, her smile and sweet personality won hearts in an instant. Her aunts and uncles doted on and spoiled her. She has a plethora of cousins fortunate to share in many great adventures with her.

She and her husband blended families, forging a love that lasted beyond a lifetime. She supervised her husband designing their farmhouse after they purchased their dream home. Their favorite times together were cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats, discovering the glories of Alexa, and catching up over a cup of coffee. She will forever be Jerry’s baby.

She was known as “Mimi” to Kaizley, Jaxson, Colton, and Cyanne. They could not wait to get to Mimi’s house to play and eat her special treats. Mimi was tickled when the grandkids came to visit and it was the highlight of her day.

Baking was her love language. She loved experimenting in the kitchen and sharing with her family and friends. Our Pinterest Queen, she strived to make holidays special. She loved all things 80s, Sixteen Candles, and Hallmark movies.

She lived for her kids, her greatest achievements. She loved celebrating her kids’ accomplishments, encouraged their dreams, and loved them with all her heart.

While her time on earth has ended her legacy continues through her beautiful children. She has left a massive void that can never be filled.

Jennifer this is not a final goodbye.

We love you to the moon and back.

Until we meet again.

Love you the mostest,

Bye.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Greg Murphy Sr. and Sherry Avery Roberts; and her grandparents, Homer Murphy and Mary C. Murphy.

Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Jerry Orberson; four daughters, Marissa Murphy (Dylan) of Lebanon, Brittany Murphy (Jake) and Julia Vessels, both of Lexington, and Jeri Lynn Orberson (Dustin) of Campbellsville; two sons, Elijah Orberson (Carmen) and JJ Orberson (Heaven), both of Lebanon; two sisters, Sandra Wheatley of Bardstown and Melissa Murphy (Jason) of Charlotte, N.C.; one brother, Greg Murphy Jr. (Angela) of Louisville; and four grandchildren, Colton Warner, Kaizley Orberson, Jaxson Orberson, and Cyanne Flinchen.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Bosley Funeral Home with the Rev. Aaron Earnhardt and the Rev. William Cheatham officiating. Burial is in Ryder Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Jerry Orberson, JJ Orberson, Elijah Orberson, Dylan Browning, Jake Ledford, Gregory Murphy, Titus Wheatley, and Ricky Pittman.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions toward funeral expenses.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

-30-