Obituary: William Russell Walls, 84 Fisherville

William Russell Walls, 84 of Fisherville, died March 11, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Feb. 15, 1940, in Bloomfield. He was the son of the late Prentice Benjamin and Alberta Bell Case Walls.

WILLIAM RUSSELL WALLS

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Buechel for over 50 years and was active in the Bloomfield Historical Society. He retired after 36 years of employment from Sud-Chemie as a production supervisor. His hobbies included researching genealogy for over forty years, being a country and bluegrass musician and was a thoroughbred horse racing enthusiast. He co-authored several genealogy books and a Bloomfield cookbook with his wife. His greatest honor was spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Coulter; two brothers, Ronnie Walls and Ralphie Walls; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Betty Walls, Bill Husband, Sarah Husband, Frank Washburn, Dannie Jump and Mamie Jump, Ed Beckley, Bennie Jump, Lillian Jump and Freda Jump, and several nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his wife of almost 65 years, Margaret Jump Walls; one daughter, Virginia Gayle Hill (Rick); three sons, Jeffery Todd Walls (Angi), Jonathan Prentice Walls (Stephanie) and Mark Anthony Walls (Brenda); one sister, Margaret Ann McKee (Paul); two brothers, James Ray Walls and Roy Walls (Lois); two sisters-in-law, Annie Washburn and Mary Beckley; 23 grandchildren, William G, Tiffany, Patience (Dayton), Shakiah, Sarah (Stephen), Clinton (Ashley0, Matthew (Alissa), Megan (Nick), Jordan (Lizzy), Cole, Hayley (Andrew), Kara, Timothy, Austin (Breanne) and Trenton; 19 great-grandchildren, Cadence, Nova, Deven, Jaxen, Stephen, Spencer, Owen, Raylan, Parker, Brayden, Taylor, Avery, Brooklyn, Paige, Nolan, Jentrie, Jericho, Anatalia, and Maverick; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral was Monday, March 25, 2024, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home in Taylorsville with his three grandsons, Matthew Walls, Clinton Hill and Austin Walls officiating. Burial was in Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.

The Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville was in charge of arrangements.

