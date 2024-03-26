Obituary: James Edward Wimsatt, 89, formerly of Bardstown

James Edward Wimsatt, 89, of Concord, N.H., formerly of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Bradley and Mary Theresa Yates Wimsatt; three sisters, Louise Rapier Thompson, Josephine Edelen and Mary Wimsatt; and four brothers, Johnny Wimsatt, Arthur Wimsatt, Gene Wimsatt, and Leon Wimsatt.

He is survived by his significant other, Pauline Marie Louise Desmarais; two daughters, Colleen Sharka (Bill) of Roslindale, Mass., and Jennifer Bartlett (Douglas) of Wilmot, N.H.; two sons, Michael Wimsatt (Chiara) of Concord, N.H. and John Wimsatt (Cathy) of Northwood, N/H.; three sisters, Barbara Nett (Carl) of Eastview, Marie “Totsy” Grigsby and Geri Werkman both of Bardstown; two brothers, Bev Wimsatt (Mary Annette) of Bardstown and Earl “Duke” Wimsatt (Rosie) of Fairborn, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Meredith (Dana), AJ (Sara), Zeb (Bess), Cole, Della, Brett (Colleen), Alex (Mamie), Evan (Mackenzie), Megan, Connor and Leighton; two great-grandchildren, Easton and Kellyanne; and many nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Concord, N.H. Burial is noon Wednesday, March 27, 2024, with military honors at the New Hamphsire Veteran’s Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Havenwood Heritage Heights, c/o Melody Lane Memory Care Unit, 33 Christian Ave. Concord, NH 03301 or the NH Food Bank, 700 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109.

The Waters Funeral Home in Concord, N.H., is in charge of arrangements.

