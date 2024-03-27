Obituary: Billie J. ‘B.J.’ Price, 64, Hodgenville

Billie J. Price “BJ,” 64, of Hodgenville, died Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Hodgenville. She was born June 8, 1959, to Joseph L. and Helen M. Thompson Cissell. She was a graduate of Holy Rosary Catholic School. Upon graduating high school, she attended Kentucky College of Barbering. She later opened and operated a salon in Bardstown for many years. She loved gardening, riding motorcycles, and most importantly, spending time with the people she loved the most. She was full of spunk, never hesitating to say what was on her mind. She fought hard and loved even harder.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Helen M. Thompson Cissell; one infant daughter, Michelle Brey; and one brother, Rick Cissell.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy Price; four daughters: Melissa Pfanmoeller (Michael), Ashley Brey-Kirkpatrick (Lee), Jessie Price (Dewey Roberts), and Leslie Williamson (Nathan); one son, Brent Brey (Tonya); her father, Joseph L. Cissell; two brothers, Bruce Cissell (Gina) and Jeff Cissell (Diana); four brothers-in-law, Dean Price (Tammy), Joey Price (Lois), Eddie Price (Missy), and Neal Price; 10 grandchildren: Kaitlynn, Kylie, Breydon, Breyley, Kayson, Lance, Aubree, Macy, Mike, and Mary (Charlie); one great-grandchild, Mavis; and many nieces, nephews and a host of extended family.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Chesser officiating.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2024, at the funeral home.

Gehlbach and Royse Funeral Home of Georgetown and Corydon, Ind., is in charge of the arrangements.

