Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Brent David Hardin, 26, Hodgenville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Mary Abigail Hillard, 19, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Stuart Jones, 40, Bowling Green, failure to appear; fugitive from another state. Bond is $6,750 cash. Booked at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Emma Elizabeth Mattingly, 26, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine). No bond. Booked at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Joseph Edward Wimsett, 44, Shepherdsville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

-30-