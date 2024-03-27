Obituary: Joseph Harold Mattingly, 84, Bardstown

Joseph Harold Mattingly, 84, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at his home. He was born Feb. 24, 1940, in Nelson County. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served two years in Germany. He was a member of the American Legion Post 121 and retired from General Electric.

JOSEPH HAROLD MATTINGLY

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Spalding Mattingly; his parents, Leo and Evelyn Riley Mattingly; one sister, Mary Edna Mattingly; and one brother, John Marvin Mattingly.

He is survived by one son, Andy Mattingly; one niece, Beckie (Bo) Downs; one nephew, Chris (Sonya) Mattingly, his caregiver, Gloria Murphy; a great-niece, Michelle (Aaron) McCubbins; a great-nephew, Danny Downs; one great-great-niece, Huxley McCubbins; and several other nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating. The Marion County Veteran Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may go to the Crusade for Children.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-