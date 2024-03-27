Obituary: Albert Lee Meredith, 79, Bardstown

Albert Lee Meredith, 79, of Bardstown, died Monday, March 25, 2024. He was born April 3, 1944, in Louisville to the late Edward Lee and Kay (Harp) Meredith. He worked as a truck driver for Triple S Transport for many years.

He never met a stranger and was someone who had all the jokes. His hobbies included camping, fishing, playing bingo, watching NASCAR and going to flea markets. At the campground, he was known as the ice cream man. When he was driving his trucks, he had his nick name “Empty Pockets” on the door. He was a loving man who enjoyed spending time with his family and his neighbors. If Al went to get your attention, your name turned into ‘hun’. When he passed, he took a piece of everyone’s hearts that knew and loved him.

He was preceded him in death by his parents; his first wife, Sue Meredith; his second wife, JoAnn Meredith; and one brother, Tommy Meredith.

He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Sherry Huston (Larry) and Lisa King (Buddy); two sons, Richard “Ricky” L. Meredith (Nancy) and David Kestler (Carol); nine grandchildren, Kristen, Emily, Timmy, Michael, Bryan, Jason, Joey, Todd and Becky; 18 great-grandchildren; numerous siblings; and his companion and ‘sweetheart’, Jeannie Harper.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2024, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with burial in Brookland Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

