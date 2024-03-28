Obituary: Bonnie Jean Pennington DeVore, 63, Bardstown

Bonnie Jean Pennington DeVore, 63, of Bardstown, died Saturday, March 23, 2024, at home in Bardstown.

She was a loving wife , mother and grandmother. She retired from Inoac Packaging Co. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She was born March 24, 1960, to the late Clyde Edward and Dorothy DeVore Pennington.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Shelia Faye Hornback.

She is survived by her husband, Martin D. DeVore of Bardstown; four daughters, Shirley Bullington of Glasgow, Crystal (Miguel) Camacho and Jackie Cornish, both of Bardstown and Beth (L.J.) Jones of New Haven; one son, Scotty (Shea) DeVore of Louisville; three sisters, Kathy Hurt of Bowling Green, Janie Pearl Pennington and Betty Wilson, both of Burksville; one brother, Tommy Pennington of Burkesville; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2024, at New Hope Baptist Church in Springfield with burial in the church cemetery with Deacon Garland Jones officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the church.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel New Haven, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

