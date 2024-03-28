Obituary: Ronald Eugene ‘Ron’ English, 77

Ronald Eugene “Ron” English, 77, died Monday, March 25, 2024, at his home in Louisville with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 11, 1946, in Louisville to the late Fitzbugh Netter and Bertha Christine Culps English. He was a retired Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Traditional Roman Catholic congregation.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and caring human to all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Irene Greenwell English of Louisville; two daughters, Brandie Shawn English and Cortney Lynn English-Harvey, both of Louisville; one son-in-law, Samuel Harvey Jr. of Louisville; one granddaughter, Emma Grace Harvey of Louisville.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Joseph Greenwell officiating. Burial is in the St. Michael Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2024, and 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024, with prayers Monday evening at the funeral home.

The family request that contributions be made to: Hosparus Health, PO Box 35425, Louisville, KY 40232.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

