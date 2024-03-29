Nelson County Jail Logs — March 26-27, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Damon Lemont Sheckles, 27, Louisville, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; improper display of registration plates; obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000 in value; no registration plate; no registration receipt; following another vehicle too closely; no operators license; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; display of illegal or altered registration plate; no insurance; no insurance card; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit. Bond total is $15,000 cash. Booked at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, ,by the Kentucky State Police.

Christopher Michael Gericke, 44, Bardstown, no insurance; failure to dim headlights; no registration plates; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, second-degree (police officer); disregarding stop sign; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm)(2 counts); criminal mischief, third-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession drug paraphernalia. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dorothy Carmen Wampler, 31, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond total is $1,010 cash. Booked at 2:56 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Christopher Brasfield, 40, Elizabethtown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Lena Jane Brock, 50, Cox’s Creek, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, March 28, 2024

Antawn Artez Tiswell, 38, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Booked at 12:45 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnathan Lester Wingler, 52, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:44 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

