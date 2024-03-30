Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, March 29, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, March 29, 2024

Joshua Nathaniel Doark, 34, New Haven, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; driving on a DUI suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no seat belts. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:39 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Ricardo Carmona, 30, Bardstown, operating on a suspended operator’s license; no seat belts; no insurance card; no registration receipt. No bond. Booked at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hallie Ann Fuller, 29, Cox’s Creek, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); endanger the welfare of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (2 counts). Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 7:40 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Anthony Green, 53, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 10:59 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-