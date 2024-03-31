Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, March 30, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Dalton Christopher Hinton, 24, Bardstown, cruelty to animals, second-degree. Bond is $2,500 surety. Booked at 1 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Antonio Leandere Lugo, 26, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 5:29 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-