Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, March 31, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, March 31, 2024

Marquez Morgado Elin-Gustavo, 22, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $2,500 surety. Booked at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, March 31, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Timothy Scott Newton, 57, New Haven, assault, fourth-degree (dating violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 11:11 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-