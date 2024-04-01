Obituary: Delores Gibson ‘D.O.’ Wheeler, 91

Delores Gibson “D.O.” Wheeler, 91, died Sunday, March 31, 2024, to peacefully to be with the Lord with her family by her side. She was born March 11, 1933, to late Wade and Ada Milby Gibson.

DELORES “D.O.” WHEELER

She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She farmed alongside of her husband and raised four children in a Christian home. She was a partner with her husband in Wheeler Sunoco in Sonora. She was a member of Mount Zion Separate Baptist Church in Magnolia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Lee Doc Wheeler; one son, Gary Wade Wheeler; six sisters; and three brothers.

She is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Carlos) Tucker, and Julie Houk; one son, Charles (Alice) Wheeler; eight grandchildren, Patrick (Michelle) Wheeler, Taylor (Tommy Osborne) Houk, Tera Thompson, Justin ( Ashley) Jackson, Matthew Tucker, Missy (Eric Warp) Parrett, Blake Wheeler, Holly (Jimmy) Shaw; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at the William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Mike Walker officiating. Burial is in the Mount Zion Separate Baptist Church Cemetery in Magnolia.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of services.

-30-