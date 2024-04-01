Obituary: Wayne Bewley, 86, Bardstown

Wayne Bewley, 86, of Bardstown, died Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Bardstown. He was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Fountain Run. He was an employee for 31 years at Bird & Son Vinyl Co.

WAYNE BEWLEY

He gave his heart to the Lord at a young age and was a member of Capital Hill Baptist Church near Fountain Run. In 1967, he moved his family to Bardstown where he and his family attended the Bardstown Church of God.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Everett and Erma Eskel Wyatt Bewley; and one sister, Virginia Bewley Dedmon.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Wanda Estelene Graves Bewley of Bardstown; two sons, Rick (Brenda) Bewley of Bardstown and Rocky (Lori) Bewley of Shepherdsville; one brother, J. Lewis Bewley of Fountain Run; three granddaughters, Brittinia Bewley, Meagan (Bryan) Holt, and Lexie (Dakota) Gilley; three great-grandchildren, Solomon Case, Harper Holt, and Wade Holt; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Fountain Run Cemetery. Pastor Ed Lainhart will officiate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane STE: 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-