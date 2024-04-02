Letter: Thankful for Massaroni’s help with bill establishing IAN alert system

Dear Editor

I just had to take a moment to thank 50th District State Rep. Candy Massaroni for making House Bill 682, the IAN Alert System a reality. Ever since she introduced this bill, I’ve been following it closely.

The bill creates a new alert system for missing autistic children. Words can’t express how much this means to parents like me who have children with autism. Dealing with the fear of our kids wandering off is a constant worry for us. No matter how many precautions we take, it’s still a risk. That’s why having an alert system like IAN Alert bill is a total game-changer. It gives us peace of mind knowing that if our kids do wander off, we can find them quickly and make sure they’re safe. I’m so proud that Kentucky is leading the way with this law. And I really hope other states follow suit soon. Every family dealing with autism deserves this kind of support.

A huge thank you to Representative Massaroni for being a voice for families like mine. It means everything to us.

P. Diana Starr

Chair, Repuiblican Women’s Federal Forum of Kentucky