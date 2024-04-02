Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, April 1, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, April 1, 2024

Zacharey Allen Hamilton, 30, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to dim headlights (2 counts). Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 4:55 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

James La-Kyle Spalding, 38, Bardstown, fraudulent use of a credit card; unlawful access to a computer, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 12:44 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tara Renee Clark, 36, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 12:47 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Lonnie Dale Curtsinger, 62, Willisburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 to less than $1 million value. No bond. Booked at 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Nicole Cissell, 37, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 2:37 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Matthew Aaron Vittitow, 26, Loretto, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 4:36 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Austin Underwood, 55, Buffalo, obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000 value; operating on a suspended license; no registration plates; no insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 4:53 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Hoover James Lee Patrick, ,34, Chaplin, probation violation (for technical violation) (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 5:07 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Taylor Nicole Maxine Gray, 23, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 10:14 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Lance Call, 51, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:39 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-