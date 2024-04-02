Obituary: Joseph ‘Larry’ Hicks, 78, Bardstown

Joseph “Larry” Hicks, 78, of Bardstown, died Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Dec. 4, 1945, in Bardstown. He was a Catholic by faith and a longtime member of AA, helping many. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, working puzzle books and woodworking. His uniquely crafted “Hicks-Clusive” pieces included bookcases, benches, podiums, tables, canes, toy boxes, hall trees and many boxes. He gave each item away with the same love he used in making it.

JOSEPH “LARRY” HICKS

He was a friend to every person giving of himself and his talents always. He was a Kentucky Colonel and an organ donor.

The love for his family and friends was unsurpassed. Expressed by his humble kindness and his willingness to lend a hand and an ear, he made everyone comfortable and more at peace. He taught us all lessons, mostly to love unconditionally. He is sorely missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Izola Riggs Hicks Bogle; and two brothers, John Hicks and Kenny Hicks.

He is survived by his wife, Denise Porter Hicks of Bardstown; three daughters, Lauran Shewmaker and Cheryl Emick, both of Dayton, Oho and Julie Miles of New Hope; three grandchildren, Aaron Edelen of Dayton, Ohio, and Brennan Miles and Clayton Miles both of New Hope; and several nieces, nephews, other precious family members and his AA family.

The celebration of his life is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-