Hutchins unveils 10 Commandments, other historic documents at fiscal court

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 — On Tuesday morning, Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins opened the fiscal court meeting by unveiling copies of what he said were important historical documents — copies of the Ten Commandments, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution — on the wall of the fiscal court meeting room.

Hutchins said the documents are an important statement that represents the pillars on which our country was built.

Hutchins said he campaigned on adding prayer and the pledge of allegiance to fiscal court meetings and adding the historical documents was also a goal of his.

“I think its important that as county leaders, we need to lead by example,” he said. “Our country was founded on these documents, and we’re leading by example.”

BULKY ITEM PICKUP. The final section of the county’s bulky item pickup began March 25th, starting in the Chaplin area. Pickup crews are still currently working in the Chaplin area. Once completed in Chaplin, they’ll move on to the Bloomfield area.

So far this year, bulky item crews have collected 641 tons of refuse and 4,700 tires.

ROADSIDE CLEANUP SIGN-UPS. Landfill manager John Greenwell reminded the court that there’s still time for community groups to sign up for roadside clean-up up which represents a great opportunity for them to raise money for their organizations.

Call Greenwell at (502) 348-1876.

GENERAL ASSEMBLY ROAD FUNDS. The General Assembly has approved additional paving allocations for counties that will mean an additional $770,000 for Nelson County — provided the governor signs the legislation.

County Engineer Brad Spalding said reminded the magistrates to begin working on their paving lists for their districts so the road department can plan to perform needed preparatory work ahead of paving work.

In other business, fiscal court:

— learned that the Administrative Office of the Courts has approved a $230,000 project to replace the flooring in the Nelson County Justice Center.

— heard Hutchins read a proclamation declaring Friday, April 5, 2024, as Arbor Day in Nelson County.

— heard initial storm damage reports from the Chaplin area that included a roof blown off one home and a barn destroyed by the winds. Heavy rains temporarily flooded many roads and culverts across the county. The rains temporarily flooded the Nelson County Clerk’s basement and part of the Nelson County Jail.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court’s next meeting is 6 p.m. on April 16, 2024, in the second-floor meeting room in the Old Courthouse.

