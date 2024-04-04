Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Justin Blake Wimsett, 33, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Amanda Michele Ashbaugh, 46, Shepherdsville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryant Lamont Robinson, 24, Louisville, order of appearance. Booked at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Monty Harrison, 58, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $804 cash. Booked at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2024, by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Brian Stewart Cahoe, 35, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

