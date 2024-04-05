Obituary: William Charles ‘Billy’ Hamilton, 67

William Charles “Billy” Hamilton, 67, died peacefully surrounded by family members who loved him dearly on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, following a brief illness at Baptist East Hospital. He was born April 14, 1956, in Bardstown. He was Catholic by faith. He was a longtime employee of Hamilton Powerline Construction and an avid truck puller with his truck, “Rolling Thunder Jr.” He also loved to camp and he loved his cat Smokey.

WILLIAM CHARLES “BILLY” HAMILTON

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bill and Lucille Hamilton’ and his maternal grandparents, Robert Settles and Gertie Settles Yates.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Donna Jeanne Faulkner Hamilton; his mother, Bobbie Ann Settles Hamilton; his father, Charles Edward (Edna Powell) Hamilton; two sisters, Becky Carrick and Wanda Rose Melton; two brothers, Gary Wayne (Lisa) Hamilton and Timothy Edward (Robin) Hamilton; four sisters-in-law, Teresa (Mike) Tucker, Connie (Pat)Hagan, Belinda Sharpe and Carla Medley; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024, ,and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

