Obituary: Pamela Ann ‘Pam’ Simpson, 64, Wilisburg

Pamela Ann “Pam” Simpson, 64, of Wilisburg, died Monday, April 1, 2024, at Springview Hospital in Lebanon. She was born June 14, 1959 in Illinois to the late Bonnie Bunton. She was a hotel site manager and she bred horses and managed Walnut Valley Ridge horse farm. She loved flowers, being outdoors and horses.

PAMELA ANN “PAM” SIMPSON

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney Simpson; one daughter, Courtney Miller of New York; two sons, Tyler Simpson of Bardstown and Bucky Miller of Wisconsin; one brother, Bobby Cox of Illinois; and five grandchildren.

Her family respectfully chose cremation.

Memorial visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

