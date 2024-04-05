Obituary: Namon Edward Milburn Sr., 65, Bloomfield

Namon Edward Milburn Sr., 65, of Bloomfield, died Monday, April 1, 2024, at his home. He was born Oct. 20, 1958, in Spencer County to Namon Franklin and Minnie Cook Milburn. He was a farmer, he loved to fish, and was a member of the Old Country Church in Mount Eden.

He was preceded in death by his father, Namon Franklin Milburn; and two brothers, Bobby F. Milburn and Kenneth A. Hilbert.

He is survived by three sons, Namon E. Milburn Jr. and Steven Milburn, both of Louisville and Joshua Milburn of California; his mother, Minnie Cook Curtsinger of Bloomfield; his stepmother, Della Milburn; three sisters, Brenda (Brad) Rogers and Joey (Jerry) Lewis, both of Chaplin, and Donna (Roy) Glaze of Stanford; five brothers, Frankie (Debbie) Chesser of Cox’s Creek, Ricky (Teresa) Hilbert, Sherman (Adina) Milburn, Stevie (Laura) Milburn all of Taylorsville, and Terry (Denise) Milburn of Mount Eden; and four grandsons.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen by the family. A memorial service will be held at the Old Country Church in Mount Eden at a later date.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

