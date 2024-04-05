Obituary: Gloria Yvonne Waters Coleman, 74, Lebanon Junction

Gloria Yvonne Waters Coleman, 74, of Lebanon Junction, died Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Sept. 26, 1949, in Louisville to her parents, Ernest J. and Mary Ethel Mumford Waters. She was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church and the Retired Teachers Association.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Brenda Sue Waters.

GLORIA YVONNE WATERS COLEMAN

Survivors include her husband, Larry Coleman; three sons, David Coleman (Amy), Jonathan Coleman (Kristin), and Aaron Coleman (Laura); one sister, Belinda Rippy (Johnny); six grandchildren, Hunter, Brooke, Isabelle, Austin, Lincoln and Colton Coleman; and a special niece, Mary Ann Mullarkey, who has always been there for the family.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2024, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and 9-11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2024, at the church.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

-30-