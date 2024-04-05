Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, April 4, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, April 4, 2024

Brian Lee Middleton, 40, Bloomfield, violation of conditions of release; alcohol intoxication in a public place; obstructing a highway; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle. Bond total is $2,500 cash. Booked at 12:05 a.m. Thursday, April 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizabeth Lynn Maddox, 41, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); license to be in possession; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 12:23 a.m. Thursday, April 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Dylan Jordan, 46, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $228 cash. Booked at 2:26 a.m. Thursday, April 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryant Allen Bybee, 41, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 7:33 a.m. Thursday, April 5, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Trevor Franklin Chesser, 24, Willisburg, no seat belts; driving on a DUI suspended license; no brake lights. No bond. Booked at 9:16 a.m. Thursday, April 5, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

William Raffo Culver, 58, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:56 p.m. Thursday, April 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Marvin Adaly Mayen, 20, Bardstown, indecent exposure, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 7:39 p.m. Thursday, April 5, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Bryant Allen Bybee, 41, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 11:03 p.m. Thursday, April 5, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-