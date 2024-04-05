Obituary: Joseph Ashley Carrico, 47, formerly of Springfield

Joseph Ashley Carrico, 47, of Lexington, formerly of Springfield, died at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at UK Medical Center in Lexington.

JOSEPH ASHLEY CARRICO

He is survived by one daughter, Lela Carrico of Lexington; two sons, Will Carrico of Versailles and Beckham Carrico of Lawrenceburg; his mother, Anna Leachman of Springfield; four brothers, Tom (Karen) Carrico of Thompson’s Station, Tenn., Kevin Carrico of Cambridge, England, Jimbo (Fran) Carrico of Springfield and Andrew (LeAnn) Carrico of Louisville; six nieces; three nephews; and h a special friend, Peggy Bunch

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at St. Dominic Catholilc Church in Springfield with burial at 1:30 pm in Lebanon National Cemetery with military honors to be conducted by Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024, and 7-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Monday prayer service.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of the arrangements.

