Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, April 5, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, April 5, 2024

Kristan Rochelle Mae Jackson, 35, Lebanon Junction, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 9:08 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2024.

David Scott Bowles, 26, Ashland, wanton endangerment, first-degree; unlawful imprisonment, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 2:21 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2024, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Andres Garcia, 21, Salvisa, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana; no operators license. No bond. Booked at 2:28 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2024, by the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Joseph Kainn Yates, 20, Bardstown, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:32 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

James Roger Noe, 43, Springfield, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond. Booked at 6:48 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-