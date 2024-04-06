Obituary: Vicki Lynn Pennington Mattingly, 78, formerly of Boston

Vicki Lynn Pennington Mattingly, 78, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Boston, died Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at her home. She was born August 7, 1945 in New Albany, Ind.

She retired from J.C. Penney and also worked at Kroger in Elizabethtown. She was the co-owner of the former Classic Clothes and Crafts in Boston. She enjoyed crafting, thrift shopping, yard sales and refurbishing furniture. She also had love for her pets and all animals and was a Christian by faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Ellis Pennington and Martha Elizabeth Mosier Hodge.

Survivors include one daughter, Amanda Mahoney (Jamie); one son, Walter Mattingly; four grandchildren, Sylvia Underwood (Alex), Abbie Faulkner-Mahoney, Emily Grow (Trevor) and Andrew Mahoney (Heather) and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Amy Dyer officiating. The burial is private in Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Ind.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of the arrangements.

