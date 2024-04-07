Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, April 6, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, April 6, 2024

Michael Billy Williams, 37, Mobile, Ala., trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds). Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 2:13 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Gregory Steven Meyer, 45, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 7:14 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Nathaniel Jerome Mayes, 49, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear. Bond total is $1,303 cash. Booked at 9:40 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-