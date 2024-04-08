Obituary: Clarence Ray ‘Clarence’ Curtsinger, 87, Bloomfield

Clarence Ray “Clarence” Curtsinger, 87, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at his home surrounded by family. He was born May 17, 1936, to the late Richard Lee and Josephine Middleton Curtsinger.

CLARENCE RAY “CLARENCE” CURTSINGER

He worked at Beams Distillery for 20 years while farming. Eventually he started farming full time and was a successful farmer providing for his family. He liked to go to the casino when he had time and enjoyed time with his family. He was a member of AA for 30 plus years. He was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Nelson County, Carol Curtsinger and Kayley Crowe for all their help.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Newton Curtsinger; one son, Joseph Gregory “Greg” Curtsinger; and 10 siblings, Evelyn Witt, Dorothy Crowe, Mary Alice Taylor, Bessie Howthorne, Dessie Hawthorne, Anna Belle Curtsinger, Earl, Charles, James “Jim”, Richard Jr. “Junnie” Curtsinger.

He is survived by two daughters, Cindy C. Fowler of Bardstown and Missy (Ronnie) Trent of Bloomfield; four sons, Wayne (Connie) Curtsinger, Bruce (Jean) Curtsinger and Denny Curtsinger, all of Bardstown, and Jeff (Nora) Curtsinger of Bloomfield; one sister, Kathy (Jerry) Horton of Bedford; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church with the Rev. Kirby Rust officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2024, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024, with prayers Tuesday evening at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family request that expressions of sympathy go to: Hospice of Nelson County or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-